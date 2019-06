TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey is taking the next step to protect rideshare passengers in the name of a Mercer County native.Governor Phil Murphy will sign "Sami's Law."Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville was killed in Columbia, South Carolina in March after getting into a car that she thought was her Uber.The new law will require ride-hailing vehicles display illuminated signs, to show their affiliation.