NTSB holding hearing on Southwest flight that killed 1

It's been over six months since a problem with a Southwest plane shattered a window in the cabin and left a passenger dead.The flight, that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport, will be the topic of a hearing in Washington on Wednesday.The Boeing 737, which was en route from New York City's LaGuardia Airport to Texas' Dallas Love Field in in April, was carrying 144 passengers and five crew members at the time, officials said.The pilots were forced to land Southwest Flight 1380 at Philadelphia International Airport when it experienced engine failure about 20 minutes after takeoff.The NTSB will hold an investigative hearing to find out what caused the engine failure.Fragments of the engine struck a window. A passenger died after being partially sucked out the plane.The victim was identified as Jennifer Riordan, a Wells Fargo bank executive, a well-known figure in New Mexico in community relations and communications, and mother of two from Albuquerque. She was the first passenger killed in an accident involving a U.S. airline since 2009.Passengers commended one of the pilots, Tammie Jo Shults, for her cool-headed handling of the emergency. She walked through the aisle and talked with passengers to make sure they were OK after the plane touched down."You just realize, obviously, we're at the front end of the aircraft, so we're in charge," Shults, the captain who landed the plane, said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' "20/20." "I don't remember anything other than starting to think through what the plan is. And it worked well."The NTSB is not expected to release their findings right away.----ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.------