ABC and Kidde team up for Operation Save A Life

ByPaola Nunez WPVI logo
Thursday, February 1, 2024 3:42PM
ABC and Kidde teamed up for Operation Save A Life to provide smoke alarms to at-risk communities.
WPVI

Safeguarding your home from fire and carbon monoxide is a top priority.

That is why ABC and Kidde have teamed up for Operation Save A Life, an initiative to provide smoke alarms to at-risk communities and to spread awareness about fire safety.

Local spotlight is hearing from the experts themselves, a firefighter and a kidde safety educator to get the facts about fire risks and the precautions we can all take to stay safe.

A working alarm can double a person's chances of safely escaping a house fire.

You can get more tips at Kidde.com, where you can also view products and learn how to choose the best alarms for your needs.

Remember to keep fire safety top of mind.

