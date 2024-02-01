ABC and Kidde team up for Operation Save A Life

ABC and Kidde teamed up for Operation Save A Life to provide smoke alarms to at-risk communities.

Safeguarding your home from fire and carbon monoxide is a top priority.

That is why ABC and Kidde have teamed up for Operation Save A Life, an initiative to provide smoke alarms to at-risk communities and to spread awareness about fire safety.

Local spotlight is hearing from the experts themselves, a firefighter and a kidde safety educator to get the facts about fire risks and the precautions we can all take to stay safe.

A working alarm can double a person's chances of safely escaping a house fire.

Remember to keep fire safety top of mind.