Pancreatic cancer is on the rise. Here's what Fox Chase Cancer Center doctors say you need to know

Pancreatic cancer is one of the leading cancer deaths in both men and women. Fox Chase Cancer Center discusses the signs and symptoms to look out for.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pancreatic cancer is a growing health risk and an area of expertise at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. David Loren - Chief, Section of Gastroenterology in the Department of Medicine and Professor of Medicine at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Dr. Loren gives an overview of pancreatic cancer screening options, including an MRI or an endoscopic ultrasound.

Detecting cancer early allows for early intervention, which improves outcomes and helps save lives.

Pancreatic cancer is becoming one of the leading cancer deaths in both men and women.

Dr. Loren discusses what signs and symptoms to look out for such as unexplained abdominal pain, jaundice, maldigestion, and unexplained weight loss.

Dr. Loren shares that getting care at a comprehensive cancer center like Fox Chase is very important. The group of physicians that are working together to bring you the best care including, gastroenterologists, radiation doctors, surgeons, and researchers all work together to bring innovative cutting-edge care in a collaborative environment where the physicians who are taking care of you are working for your best interest every day.

