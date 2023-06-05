Paoli Hospital's new lab offers a new set of capabilities, enabling Main Line Health's experts to provide advanced stroke treatment.

How Main Line Health is taking new methods toward Neurointervention and stroke care

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States.

But your chances of surviving a stroke greatly improve when you know how to recognize the signs and take steps to lower your risk of having one.

Survival often hinges on a combination of how quickly treatment is administered and the type of intervention that is available.

Today we are joined by Dr. Sumeet Multani, vascular neurologist neurointerventionalist and site director of neurointervention for Paoli Hospital.

Paoli Hospital, part of Main Line Health, recently opened a new, state-of-the-art neurointervention lab.

The new lab brings a new set of capabilities to Paoli Hospital, enabling Main Line Health's team of experts to provide advanced stroke treatment to the western suburbs.

Dr. Multani explains how neurointervention can help save the life of someone experiencing a stroke.