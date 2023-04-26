WATCH LIVE

1 million Pennsylvanians could lose Medicaid coverage. Here's how to prepare for the changes

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 11:20AM
Joe Glinka of Highmark Wholecare outlines what is being done to ensure individuals who lose coverage, and whom to contact with questions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At the start of the pandemic, the federal government initiated a national program that provided additional matching funds to states that maintained a continuous enrollment of Medicaid beneficiaries.

However, this federal program is now being phased out.

It's estimated that more than one million Pennsylvanians are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage.

Here to talk about these changes is Joe Glinka, Director of HealthChoices, Highmark Wholecare.

He'll also discuss what is being done to ensure individuals who are no longer eligible for Medicaid have health coverage, and who they can contact with questions regarding their Medicaid coverage.

For more information, visit HighmarkWholecare.com.

