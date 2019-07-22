Pets & Animals

'Storm our shelter': Animal shelter uses Area 51 raid to promote adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- More than 1 million Facebook users say they're going to raid Area 51 to see aliens, but one animal shelter has a better offer.

"Come storm our shelter," said OKC Animal Welfare's Facebook post.

The shelter posted pictures of their dogs and cats available for adoption with space filters. Some of the pets are even wearing antennae made out of aluminum foil.

"We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens," the post said. "Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"



The post has led to many adoptions and over $2,000 in donations for the shelter.
