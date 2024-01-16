6 Things to see at the 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 8:22PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We round up six of the top must-see attractions at the Philadelphia Auto Show with vehicles that will take you on a trip down memory lane to vehicles you've seen in classic films like the Fast and Furious franchise.
See how the Manns plenty turned a vintage Electric Mustang into a stunning EV and get a taste of the exotics with a look at Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Bentley.
