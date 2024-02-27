Philadelphia Ballet presents 'Giselle' at the Academy of Music, Feb 29-March 10

Philadelphia Ballet is staging the timeless tale "Giselle" at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet is staging the timeless tale "Giselle" at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet is staging the timeless tale "Giselle" at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet is staging the timeless tale "Giselle" at the Academy of Music.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Angel Corella is staging the timeless tale, Giselle, at the Academy of Music.

"Giselle is one of the classical ballets of the repertoire," says Corella, Artistic Director of Philadelphia Ballet. "It's a beautiful, really poignant story."

Philadelphia Ballet Executive Director Shelly Power calls Giselle "a favorite of audiences."

She says the ballet has evolved over the years, but "it's still relevant today."

Giselle is set in the Rhineland, where Giselle falls in love with Albrecht, a man she thinks is another peasant.

"And it turns out to be a prince in disguise," says Corella.

It's a romantic start for the pair.

Corella says Albrecht flirts with Giselle, who happens to be the most beautiful girl in town with the sweetest heart.

"He swears love to her," says Corella.

Then, Giselle learns of Albrecht's deception.

"She discovers that he's actually engaged to another princess," says Corella.

"You see the torment that she goes through, the heartbreak, the mental anguish," says Power.

Corella says Giselle goes crazy and dies, but there's a supernatural element to the story.

"Legend says that if you die from a broken heart that you become a Wili," says Corella.

Giselle turns into a vampire-like spirit.

"There's an intimate moment for people," says Power. "They get to have compassion and empathy and understanding."

In the end there's forgiveness, from beyond the grave.

Albrecht goes to visit Giselle's grave and that's when Corella says, "Wilis come and they make him dance," but before he dies, "she actually saves him."

He says the story is a "sort of sad fairy tale, but also a beautiful one too," since it's about true love.

Philadelphia Ballet presents Giselle, Feb. 29-March 10 at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet presents Giselle | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102