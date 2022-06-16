Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers agree to 4-year deal with John Tortorella to be team's head coach, source says

EMBED <>More Videos

Reports: Flyers offering head coach job to John Tortorella

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to a 4-year deal with John Tortorella to be their head coach, ESPN NHL analyst Kevin Weekes reported on Thursday.

Tortorella most recently coached the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons before the team announced following the 2020-21 season that he would not return.

Under Tortorella, the Blue Jackets finished with a record of 227-166-54 -- making him the winningest coach in franchise history -- and qualified for the playoffs in four of his six seasons. They failed to advance past the first round each time except for 2019, when Columbus swept top-seeded Tampa Bay in an opening-round shocker.

Tortorella, 63, has also coached the Lightning, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2004, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He has twice been named the winner of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach.

The Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Dec. 6, 2021, amid an 8-11-4 start to the season that included an eight-game losing streak. Mike Yeo was named interim coach, going 17-36-7 behind the bench as Philadelphia failed to make the postseason for a second straight year.

Following the season, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced that Yeo would not return as the team's head coach in 2022-23.

The Flyers were among the NHL's most disappointing teams this season. Fletcher added several veteran players last offseason, including defenseman Ryan Ellis, who was limited to just four games due to injury. Fletcher has talked about an "aggressive retool" this offseason, one that now includes a new coach in Tortorella.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Philadelphia Flyers agree to 4-year deal with John Tortorella to be...
ESPN: Flyers offering head coach job to John Tortorella
Bill Clement, Al Morganti receive Hockey Hall of Fame media awards
Flyers will pick fifth overall in upcoming NHL Draft
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia selected to host World Cup games in 2026
Delco teen killed in Center City apparent road rage shooting: Police
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Suspect charged after burned remains found in Fairmount Park
Commissioner Outlaw discusses gun violence epidemic on GMA3
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in latest hearing
Sources: Teen killed after fatally shooting another in Philly
Show More
Dr. Tony Watlington sworn in as Philly schools superintendent
Report: WWE investigates $3M hush deal by CEO Vince McMahon
Optimal Sport takes pride in zero judgment gym culture
Beyhive buzzing over Beyoncé's new announcement
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson leaves Philly waitress $1K tip
More TOP STORIES News