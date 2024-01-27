Philadelphia Health Department warning about possible Hepatitis A exposure at ShopRite

The individual worked while infected at the ShopRite located at 6301 Oxford Street from January 4 to January 21.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents about a potential Hepatitis A exposure.

Officials recommend that people who handled raw beef or pork or ate undercooked beef or pork during that time receive a Hepatitis A vaccine.

So far, there are no reports of anyone else falling ill.

For those who may have been exposed to the recent Hepatitis A case, the health department is offering free Hepatitis A vaccine on Saturday, January 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at District Health Center #10 located at 2230 Cottman Ave.

People can also contact their healthcare provider's office or visit a pharmacy to receive vaccine.

What are the symptoms?

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver. It can spread when a person who has Hepatitis A does not wash their hands very thoroughly after using the bathroom and then prepares food.

A person with Hepatitis A virus can spread the virus to others for two weeks before they have symptoms of liver infection through one week after these symptoms start.

People infected with Hepatitis A usually develop symptoms two to six weeks after they had contact with the virus.

Illness can range from mild cases of diarrhea and vomiting to more severe symptoms of jaundice. Other symptoms include fever, low energy, stomach pain, and dark urine.