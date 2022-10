Brad Lidge reflects on Phillies 2022 World Series run

Our Sharrie Williams had a chance to talk with beloved Phillies closer Brad "Lights Out" Lidge. He shared his thoughts about the special run the Phillies are on right now

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The World Series excitement is building in Houston.

He was a big part of the 2008 championship team, but he also played for the Houston Astros.

He shared his thoughts about the special run the Phillies are on right now and how he hopes they get to experience the out-of-body feeling he felt when the Phillies last won it all.