Man captured following police chase, foot pursuit through several Philly neighborhoods

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police captured a man following a car chase and foot pursuit through several neighborhoods late Tuesday night.

The Action Cam was on the 5300 block of Lena Street in the city's Germantown section where it all came to an end at 11:15 p.m.

Police said they started chasing a black Kia on City Avenue.

Patrol officers were ordered to break off the chase, while a police helicopter followed the fleeing car to Germantown.

The driver abandoned the car and ran from the scene.

Police caught the driver and said they found a gun in the car.

Police have not yet returned calls asking why officers started chasing the man in the first place.

No one was injured in the chase or foot pursuit.