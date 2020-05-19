crime

Philadelphia police search for suspect in sex assault, shooting

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted one woman and shot another Sunday morning in an Overbrook Park apartment.

Investigators say it happened around 5:20 a.m. on May 17.

The suspect allegedly broke into a basement apartment on the 7400 block of Brockton Road and shot a woman in the abdomen after sexually assaulting another woman.

Police released surveillance video showing a person of interest and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call at 215-686-TIPS or text a tip to PPD TIP.
