Philadelphia police search for suspect in sex assault, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted one woman and shot another Sunday morning in an Overbrook Park apartment.Investigators say it happened around 5:20 a.m. on May 17.The suspect allegedly broke into a basement apartment on the 7400 block of Brockton Road and shot a woman in the abdomen after sexually assaulting another woman.Police released surveillance video showing a person of interest and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call at 215-686-TIPS or text a tip to PPD TIP.