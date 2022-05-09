Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 hurt Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died and four others were injured following several shooting incidents in Philadelphia Sunday night.Police say a triple shooting left a 21-year-old man dead around 5:40 p.m. on the 900 block of E. Schiller Street.Two others, an 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, are both expected to survive after being shot, police said.Less than 10 minutes later, a 36-year-old woman was shot multiple times on the 900 block of West Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.The female victim was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m.Police believe this may be a domestic incident and are currently looking for a male suspect.Around 4 p.m., police say a shooting injured two people in the city's Kensington section.The gunfire rang out at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Clearfield Street.A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.A 40-year-old man was shot in the thigh and is expected to survive his injuries.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.