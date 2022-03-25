shooting

Police: Teen shot by stray bullet while getting water out of car; 3 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot by a stray bullet on Thursday during an altercation between a man and a group of attempted car burglars, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 9:12 p.m. on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street.

The incident started when a woman told police she saw three young juveniles attempting to break into her car.

That's when another man who was with the woman confronted the suspects. The altercation ultimately led to at least one gunshot.

Police say a stray bullet hit a 15-year-old in the head as he was getting water out of a vehicle.

"He was just simply minding his own business taking some bottled water into his house," said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he was last listed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The three suspects may have been involved in an earlier robbery at an ATM, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
