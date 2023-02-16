Sycamore & Stone Farm: A Place to Shop, Build, or Stay

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sycamore & Stone Farm in Chester Springs Pennsylvania is the new home of SchoolHouse Woodworking, a retail location, an Air BNB, and more! The goal of Sycamore & Stone Farm is to provide a sense of community and bring people together to enjoy and appreciate the history that surrounds us. So, whether you are coming to shop, build, or stay, Sycamore & Stone Farm has something for everyone.

Today, we are joined by Jeff Devlin and Janelle Burdette, Founders of Sycamore & Stone Farm. They share decorating tips for couples moving in together for the first time, insights on renovating a home, and the importance of having a plan.

For more decorating and renovating inspirations be sure to visit the Philly Home and Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo center at Oaks, February 24-26.

For tickets visit PhillyHomeAndGardenShow.com.