Nascar, Camelbeach milestone anniversaries highlight summer at the Pocono Mountains

POCONO MOUNTAINS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Summer has arrived in the Pocono Mountains with Nascar weekend at the Tricky Triangle, Camelbeach's 25th anniversary and the big day out scheduled throughout the season in the Jim Thorpe area.

Camelbeach is celebrating a quarter century of wet and wild fun.

Get ready for some really big celebrations, live music and events memorializing 25 years of Camelbeach in the Poconos.

Camelbeach will also have a great new way to race your friends down the mountain when it opens in mid-June.

Want to combine hiking, biking and rafting?

Pocono Whitewater and Pocono Biking invite you to the big day out. On multiple dates this summer, you can pay one price and bike on the trail, hike to an overlook, then hit the rapids for eight miles on the Lehigh River.

It's part of the big day out - and you get lunch, dinner, equipment and trained guides to make sure you have a big experience!

Your heart is sure to pound at the Nascar at Pocono Raceway from July 21-23.

It's the 75th anniversary of Nascar and the 50th season of the race in Pocono.

New this season is a revamped paddock and victory lane, creating an enhanced fan experience.

Explore the Pocono Mountains this summer. Head to poconomountains.com/events to get all you need to plan a memorable summer experience!

Pocono Raceway

1234 Long Pond Rd, Long Pond, PA 18334

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark at Camelback Resort

301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372