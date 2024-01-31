Tour the original Cove Haven Resort with Pocono Television Network

Pocono Television Network takes you inside the iconic Cove Haven in Lakeville.

Pocono Television Network takes you inside the iconic Cove Haven in Lakeville, one of three Cove Pocono Resorts in the Pocono Mountains.

Cove Haven set the wheels in motion for an industry built on love and lovers, honeymoons and heart-shaped tubs.

There's a massage room, dry saunas and remodeled bathrooms. In the bedroom, there's a twinkling light ceiling and king king-size round bed.

Activities are a big part of Cove Haven or any Cove property as couples play games with other couples.

Countless couples celebrating love over the years for years to come heart-shaped tubs and all.

