Police arrest female accused of elder abuse in video shown on social media

EAST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said charges have been filed in connection with an elder abuse video widely shared on social media.

Police arrested 19-year-old Shyaire Selon Romeo from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday.

Back on July 19, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department received a report from law enforcement in Delaware of a video that was posted on social media of an elderly female being verbally and physically abused by a health care provider.

Police determined that the video was taken at a senior living facility in East Goshen Township, Chester County.

Over the past two weeks, detectives viewed videos and conducted several interviews.

Police said the victim no longer resides at the senior living facility, and the accused no longer works at the facility.

Romeo is charged with simple assault and harassment.

She was released on $15,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on September 11.
