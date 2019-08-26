Police: Fatal West Deptford, N.J. house fire sparked by burning yard waste

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5493074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighter injured in West Deptford house fire: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News Mornings, August 26, 2019

WEST DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say a house fire that killed a 75-year-old woman in West Deptford Township, New Jersey was sparked by burning yard waste.According to investigators, relatives were doing yard work over the weekend and a drum in which some of the materials were burned reignited overnight.The rear deck caught on fire, and the flames spread to the rest of the house.The cause of the fire was revealed by security video.The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Division Street.Flames were shooting from the roof of the house when firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, fire crews were forced to evacuate the building.The body of a woman was removed from the house after the fire was extinguished.Officials identified the victim as 75-year-old Jacqueline Truss, the widow of retired long-time police officer George Truss."They are very upset," said West Deptford Township Police Chief Sean McKenna. "It's a deep-rooted family. There are a lot of family members who are from West Township and the local area in the area so they're extremely upset."One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries.