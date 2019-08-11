Police investigate the shooting of 3 young men in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say three young men are the victims of gun violence Saturday night.

An 18-year-old male was shot in the right leg. A second male was shot once in the left foot.

The third victim, a 20-year-old male was shot once in the back of the head and once in the leg.

All three victims were taken to Presbyterian Medical Center.

So far, there is no word on their conditions or word on a motive.
