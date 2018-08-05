Police investigate triple shooting in Germantown

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of three people in the city's Germantown section.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Collom Street.
Officers found 30 shell casings in the street.
All three victims were taken to the hospital.
One person is in critical condition.
Another person who was shot was in a wheelchair.
So far, police have no motive or suspect in the shooting.
