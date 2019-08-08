Louisiana woman reportedly told police the meth found in her body part was not hers

A Louisiana woman reportedly told police she did not know where the meth - found in her groin- came from.

Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, was accused July 31 of stealing thousands of dollars from the home of a man she'd been staying with, according to documents from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

The man told West Monroe police Rolland had swiped the cash and left while he was in the shower; Rolland reportedly confirmed that she took the money and left.

According to the documents, a female correctional officer later searched Rolland and found - hidden in her groin- $6,233 in cash and about one gram of meth. Rolland denied the meth was hers, the sheriff's office says.

Rolland was arrested and charged with theft and narcotics possession. She remains in jail on an $8,000 bond.

