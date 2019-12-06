PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of students are expected to take to the streets to demand government action to fight climate change.
This will be the second time this fall that students have marched in Center City.
A march was held in September outside of Philadelphia City Hall.
Today's "Climate Strike" protest will be across the street at Paine Plaza.
Other rallies with students are planned across the world as the United Nations holds its annual climate conference.
Students to hold 'Climate Strike' protest in Philly
