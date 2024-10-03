What to do if your mail-in ballot envelope was sealed shut in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are just over a month out from Election Day.

And while many are getting ready to vote, some have expressed concerns over the mail-in ballots they have received.

So far, election officials say there have been few problems. But there have been some complaints and the Action News Investigative Team worked to get answers.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley says some voters have complained about receiving return mail ballot envelopes that have already been sealed shut.

"Don't panic if you got your envelope and it's sealed," said Deeley. "The most important thing is to be calm, cool, collected as a voter."

She said voters can pick up new ballots at their satellite election office and find answers at vote.phila.gov or by calling 215-686-VOTE.

Officials said humidity and exposure to water may have pre-sealed some return envelopes that were sent out in the city and across the state.

Lauren Cristella runs the election watchdog and government nonprofit The Committee of 70. She too has heard the complaints.

"Fortunately we received guidance from both Philadelphia and the Department of State. That said, you're free to just open that envelope and tape it as you would normally," said Cristella.

In Atlantic County, New Jersey, voters received mail ballots stating they could return them by 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 7. The only problem -- November 5 is Election Day.

The county clerk there issued a statement calling the error unfortunate and urged voters to return their ballots by the November 5 deadline.

A notice is going out to voters reminding them of the correct date.

Regardless of the county in which you vote, make sure any information you get comes from a trusted source.

"The important part is people can track their ballot. So when they drop it off in a drop box or in the mail," said Cristella, "you can go to the Department of State's website and track your ballot and see when they received it and logged."