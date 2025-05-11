4 people shot on Septa Bus in Brewerytown

Brewerytown (WPVI) -- Three teenagers and an adult woman were hurt after gunfire erupted on board a Septa bus in Brewerytown

It happened at North 33rd Street and West Girard Avenue around 6:15 this evening. Investigators say, about 30 passengers were on the Route 15 bus when a man got into a fight with a group of teenagers and fired a gun in the direction of the teenagers.

A 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a 39-year-old woman were struck.

The teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

All are expected to be okay and are in stable condition.

The woman was treated on scene.

Police have not made any arrests