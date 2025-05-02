Philadelphia Ballet Performs "La Sylphide with Études" May 8 - 11 at Academy of Music

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Ballet presents "La Sylphide with Études" at the Academy of Music.

"They're a perfect balance of classicism. 'La Sylphide' is well known for being a very classical, very pure ballet to dance, and 'Études' is sort of like a continuation of that," says Angel Corella, Artistic Director for Philadelphia Ballet. "It's beautiful music, beautiful dancing, and great sets and costumes."

"La Sylphide" transports you to the Scottish Highlands.

"It's the story of this sylph," says Corella.

This 'spirit-of-the-air' visits James, a farmer.

"He's really mesmerized by her. In the meantime, he's sort of like engaged to another girl," he says.

A witch also visits James, but he perceives it as a bad omen and throws her out. She vows revenge.

"He finally leaves his fiancée, leaves everything behind, and then he follows this sylph to the forest," he says. "She says to him, 'You can't touch me. If you touch me, I will die.'"

The witch seizes her opportunity for revenge and creates a poisoned scarf.

"And then says to him, 'If you wrap her around with this scarf, you'll be able to touch her,'" he says.

James' trust leads to a tragic outcome.

"'La Sylphide' is one of the classics," he says. "It's a great fantasy ballet with fairies and witches."

"Études" highlights the building blocks of dance.

"This is a ballet that sort of represents what a dancer goes through and their 'Études,' like their studies as a ballet dancer," says Corella.

He says the dancers start by doing "small jumps," but then eventually build up to "the turns and the very exciting steps."

"It's a very difficult, very demanding ballet," he says.

There will be five performances of the double ballet bill over four days in May to finish Philadelphia Ballet's 60th anniversary season and the celebration of Corella's 10th anniversary.

"It was the best program to put together," says Corella. "I'm so proud and so honored to have such an amazing group of dancers."

