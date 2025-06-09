AccuWeather: Gusty storms possible Tuesday in the Philadelphia region

A cold front will bring a few gusty thunderstorms Tuesday before turning less humid Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's cloudy and cool to start the week with unstable weather returning tomorrow.

MONDAY: A lingering shower or two early. It stays cloudy with some drizzle possible, high 74.

TUESDAY: We'll be tracking a cold front from the west. This will likely touch off showers and gusty thunderstorms. Some clearing will be possible by the afternoon, but rain will be last to exit east of the city, high 80.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful day! It's sunny and less humid, high 85.

THURSDAY: Warming up with plenty of sun and it's a bit more humid, high 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, then the chance for some storms late day or at night. high 87.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun with afternoon/evening showers and storms possible, high 77.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, high 74.