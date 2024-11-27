Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program at Temple University Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Temple Heart & Vascular Institute is a hub of innovation for treating the whole range of cardiovascular conditions - from high blood pressure to advanced heart failure. To help more patients qualify for a transplant, they offer expanded heart transplant criteria and are the fastest list-to-transplant site in the Philadelphia region.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Eman Hamad Director, Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program at Temple University Hospital. She explains how Temple established the expanded heart transplant criteria and what it means to be a high-risk patient. She also tells us what the process looks like for patients to be added to the waiting list for a donor heart and what patients and their families should know if they have been told they are not eligible for a transplant elsewhere.

Visit TempleHealth.org to learn more.