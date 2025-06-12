Johnson House Historic Site Executive Director shares abolitionist movement history

Since 2011, Cornelia Swinson has served as the Executive Director of the Johnson House Historic Site.

"Johnson House is a National Historic Landmark and an official station on the Underground Railroad," says Swinson.

It operates year-round as a museum and has many artifacts on view. The house was built in 1768 by the Johnson family.

"They were very progressive Quakers," she says.

Samuel Johnson's wife, Jennett, promoted the abolitionist movement from the family home.

"They were very close to William Still, the 'Father of the Underground Railroad,'" says Swinson.

The Woman's Club of Germantown bought the Johnson house more than a century ago.

"And they turned the house over for stewardship to the Germantown Mennonite Historic Trust," she says.

Swinson has been invested in sharing the home's story since she first served on its board in 1997.

"The fight against enslavement happened in this house," she says. "Telling that history is very important for me as a Black woman."

Swinson says she thought "we needed to expand that story here." She made it her mission to share the African American side of the home's history.

"We offer programs that respond to elevating that perspective," she says. "We created a center for social advocacy."

She creates community connections through events and education, like the History Hunters Youth Reporter Program.

"We educate thousands of public school students here between January and May," she says.

The home is open for guided tours, where visitors can see one of the original outbuildings.

"The outbuildings used to shelter men and women escaping enslavement on the Underground Railroad," she says.

Swinson reads from the journal of Edward Johnson where he recounts what would happen when they would get a knock on their door at night. He says on the other side, "a slave was there with a note."

The Johnsons offered a place to hide on the journey to freedom.

"This is the back garret where the escaping enslaved Africans hid," she says. "It was illegal to do what the Johnsons and other abolitionists were doing."

She says many people who visit the house are surprised to learn that "the end of slavery was a gradual process," since slavery, as we knew it, ended in 1865.

She hopes the house inspires visitors.

"Everyday people can do something to make a difference in the community," says Swinson. "It's what I want to do. It's what I love to do."

For more information:

Johnson House Historic Site

2025 Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival

Johnson House Historic Site

6306 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19144