Longtime leader of CEC Arts helping support artists in their work for over two decades

Since 2001, Terri Shockley has served as executive director of the Community Education Center in University City. She describes it as "an incubator space."

"A space for artists to come and create work, and to connect with community through their work," she says.

The center, known as CEC Arts, was originally founded in 1973 by community members.

"With the mission, at that time, to bring neighbors together," she says.

Now it's dedicated to supporting artists in the performing arts, like dance and theater.

"A lot of artists have things that they would like to do, but it's just so difficult to find a space that you can afford to present your own work," says Shockley. "It makes me feel really good that we have a place."

There are a variety of artists and programs under the same roof. There's African dance classes, PQRadio1, as well as a professional dance company, Dance iQuail, just to name a few.

"There is 'Beyond the Bars,' who teach music to at-risk youth," says Shockley.

The biggest partnership is with the Producer's Guild, founded in 1975 by Leo Gadson.

"We present music for all ages. We want to keep live music alive," says Gadson.

"He presents some of the finest jazz in the city," says Shockley.

Gadson moved The Producer's Guild to CEC Arts 15 years ago.

"They do a great job for artists, especially up-and-coming artists," says Gadson. "People can come here, then they move on."

He selects musicians to come to CEC Arts and perform.

"New jazz because it's young people that's doing it," he says. "I'm proud of them."

Ticket prices are kept low to make it accessible to everyone.

"We put on some great performances, and we need people to come out and support the music," says Gadson.

Shockley says she most enjoys seeing an artist's finished work, when they've created something, and it turns out well.

"That's what makes my heart feel good," she says.

For more information:

Community Education Center (CEC Arts) / https://www.cecarts.org/

CEC Arts Team / https://www.cecarts.org/cec-team

Leo Gadson (Producer's Guild) on Facebook / https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1459999640764840

Leo Gadson Instagram / https://www.instagram.com/leogadson/

Community Education Center (CEC Arts)

3500 Lancaster Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

