Mother-daughter duo running Between Friends Boutique in Chestnut Hill

Claudia Averette and her daughter, Atiya Smith, opened Between Friends Boutique in 2022. They co-own the Chestnut Hill store together that started as a popup.

Smith says when they realized they had so much inventory at the end of each season, "we kind of birthed the boutique."

"We've always been fashionistas if you will," says Averette.

"This is our side gig and passion," says Smith. "I'm still an assistant principal for the School District of Philadelphia."

Smith's mom also works, so she asked her Aunt Debbie to help as well.

"That's my sister," says Averette. "Couldn't have gotten a better manager."

Smith says she wants the family-run boutique to be "an experience."

"A place where you want to shop, to meet a friend or bring a friend," says Averette. "We want you to build a wardrobe."

"We intentionally put all the colors in the front of the store to kind of draw you in," says Smith. "We're putting outfits together as you walk through."

Averette shows off an outfit that is two separates. Smith says it helps to give shoppers an idea of "what may look good."

They carry a variety of clothing items and accessories for women.

"Fashionable jeans, all the way up to something that could be for a semi-formal," says Averette.

They also have a few gifts for men, like socks and a variety of bow ties. There are versatile signature items.

Averette mentions how one piece can be worn as a dress, a duster, or as a top over a pair of slacks.

"Everything we have can be worn multiple ways," she says.

Some items can then also be turned inside out to give you a four-in-one.

They're also intentional about their price points and having something for every body.

"We do carry a variety of sizes," says Smith. "Because we want to meet everybody's needs."

They carry their own label with the store's namesake.

"Here's our signature t-shirt that I created," says Smith.

And they wear what they sell.

"We're definitely personal shoppers," says Averette. "We want everyone to leave here loving what they purchase."

She says they also want people to "have fun" while they're shopping in the store.

"We've built an extended family here at Between Friends," says Smith. "I would not want any other business partner."

"It's a blessing," says Averette.

For more information:



Between Friends Boutique online: BetweenFriendsBoutiquePHL.com

Between Friends Boutique

7833 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118