Ocean City High School photography students use seniors as models for art gallery

An assisted living community in Ocean City, New Jersey has turned into an art gallery filled with portraits of its residents.

The exhibition at The Shores, a UMC Community, is called "Shared Stories and Shared Smiles."

It's the product of a partnership between photography students at Ocean City High School and residents at the senior living center.

Ginny Scheetz was one of 13 older adults between 85 and 100 years old, who-along with The Shores therapy dog, Melly, volunteered to sit for the students. She says she really enjoyed the experience.

"I thought it was exciting because I like to talk to children. I used to be a school teacher a long time ago," Scheetz says. "I mean, they really talked to you."

Art and photography teacher Adriana Palmer says that was the point of the project.

"Taking the young people to the older generations, I think is important because it forces them to communicate," she says.

The assignment started with a pre-interview so the students could get to know their subjects.

"They asked us what we had done probably in our life, what we thought about the world," says Sheetz.

The models shared their thoughts on love and faith, and offered the students advice.

"I think they really felt respected," says The Shores volunteer coordinator, Michele Musto. "And I think they felt honored and celebrated."

Ginny Scheetz says she couldn't be more pleased with the final product.

"They look like very professional, really!" she says.

Her photographer is freshman Scarlett Garrett, who expressed gratitude for the experience and hopes to do it again.

While the goal was to create connections, there were deeper lessons too.

"That everybody can be a model," Palmer says. "And we are all beautiful at any stage of the life."

"It all can be captured through these amazing photos that people take."

For more information:

The Shores, a UMC Community

2201 Bay Avenue

Ocean City, NJ 08226