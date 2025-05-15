On Lok Senior Center offers programs to support Asian American community in Chinatown

CHINATOWN (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Center Director Jennifer Wang is invested in helping members feel welcome at On Lok Senior Center.

"We provide activity," says Wang. "We have dance."

The center also has a choir and karaoke where seniors can sing.

"They have wonderful programing and services at the center," says Esther Lee, Assistant Director of Community Engagement at Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

"Every day different class," says Wang. "They busy."

Many of On Lok's members are Chinese American.

"Jennifer speaks Cantonese and Mandarin, both languages," says Lee.

Wang helps the seniors who come to the center with various supports, including social services. Older adults can also receive congregate meals.

"We provide a lunch," says Wang. "They can talk each other, make friends."

"PCA's mission is improve quality of life and promote independence of our older adults in Philadelphia," says Lee.

The center's activities also celebrate the Chinatown neighborhood's cultural heritage.

Wang says they offer "typical Chinese dancing," which they traditionally perform for the Chinese New Year.

"They really come here to enjoy themselves," says Lee.

Victor Zhao leads On Lok's Choir. He's been a volunteer music teacher at the center for about two years.

"Before, they don't know how to sing," says Zhao. "First time they come here, just a few people, but step by step lot."

The singers got to showcase their talent at PCA's Golden Voices Festival last year.

He says his students are "very happy."

"This lesson is very important," says Zhao. "I'm enjoying."

Anna Lee is part of the group.

"I sing and I like it here," says A. Lee. "I'm a member, like, almost 35 years."

"We are a big family," says Wang of On Lok Senior Center. "When they come in, doesn't matter if they dancing, they singing, they have a lunch - everyone smile."

"This community, we really honor and respect our elders," says E. Lee. "The rich history that they contributed to the neighborhood, to the society, to the country."

Esther Lee says it's important to "keep this history going."

For more information:

On Lok Senior Center: https://www.pcacares.org/news/on-lok-house-comfort-and-community-in-chinatown/

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging Senior Center Locations: https://www.pcacares.org/services/community-connection/senior-centers/

On Lok Senior Center

213 N. 10th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107