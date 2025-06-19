PCA's yearly talent show celebrates the creativity of older adults

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging presented its second annual 'Carousel of Talent.'

"It is a talent show featuring older adults of Philadelphia," says Michael Drzik, Special Events Manager for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. "All different disciplines can be celebrated."

The event was held at the Philadelphia Senior Center on the Avenue of the Arts.

"It's a great way to highlight our seniors," says Julie Nelson, Center Manager for Philadelphia Senior Center (PSC) on the Avenue of the Arts. "We're really excited."

There were eight acts from six senior centers.

"We have three acts from our senior center," says Nelson. "We have someone today doing belly dancing and poetry."

Renay Cook performed two original poems she penned, including one titled "Who Really Cares?"

"I've been writing poetry since I was 12," says Cook, participant in PCA's 'Carousel of Talent' Show. "It makes me feel good. I enjoy writing."

Alice Flamer, also from PSC, returned for a second year, singing a duet of "You've Got a Friend."

Dancers performed from On Lok House and Norris Square Senior Center.

"It's such a wonderful variety of different cultures that come out," says Nelson.

"We have such great response to a lot of our arts programing," says Drzik.

The Southwest Senior Center Choir performed as well as the Lutheran Settlement House (LSH) Singers. The LSH Singers performed "On the Way to Cape May."

Nelson says the show highlights that older adults can still live out their dreams in retirement.

Drzik adds that it's also great for the performers to celebrate with their friends.

Northern Living Center member Lois M. Kukcinovich sang and played piano.

"It gives me a lot of inner peace and joy," says Kukcinovich, participant in PCA's 'Carousel of Talent' Show.

She performed two songs, including "Victory Is Mine."

"I'm so thankful that this coming September I'm going to be 95 years old," she says.

"It's really exciting to see their life still vibrant," says Nelson. "Senior centers matter."

She says older adults can come to the senior centers to "meet new friends and participate in activities."

"Not only are we celebrating the fact that these are older adults, but the fact that the creative process is something that's lifelong," says Drzik. "Not only does it continue, but it gets better."

