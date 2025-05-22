Philadelphia Corporation for Aging highlights senior artists in yearly art show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's 23rd annual "Celebrate Arts & Aging" exhibition is underway.

"This is an opportunity for our older adults to really just be creative," says Wanda Mitchell, Director of Community Engagement for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

Mitchell says it also gives them a chance to "express themselves."

It's on view at three locations around the city - the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center, Center on the Hill, and the Parkway Central Library.

"We've been partnering on and off for over 20 years and it's really a privilege to be able to do that," says Suzanna Urminska, Curator of Exhibits at the Free Library of Philadelphia. "Every year is such a surprise to me."

Urminska says you see such a huge range of artistic and creative practices at the show. More than 170 works are on display.

"We have oil paintings, we have acrylics, we have photography," says Mitchell. "And the ages are from 57 years of age to 100, which is incredible."

"We have a senior services department here and it's really wonderful to connect our older patrons with our resources and services through initiatives like this," says Urminska.

Ronald Lee Washington was chosen by PCA as this year's signature artist.

"I feel honored," says Washington. "I've been painting for a long time."

He's showing two works.

"'Lunch Break' is like sort of a picture of everyday life," he says.

Washington says he tries to paint about "the things I experience," and often deals with the human figure in different atmospheres.

"The second piece, 'Face Value,' is based on our society in which we live," he says. "There's a lot of alienation."

However, Washington says he included hope in his work, which is represented by "the blue sky on the far left."

"Creative practice is like such a lifeblood for communities of all ages, and here you can see all of these different perspectives, all of these different approaches," says Urminska. "It's really inspirational."

"Art is healing," says Mitchell. "It improves mental health, it reduces social isolation, and it's good for overall well-being of an older adult."

There are first time exhibitors and longtime contributors, like artist and poet Ikru Warmaneazy.

"I love it. I'm with PCA from '04," says Warmaneazy.

For this year's exhibition he painted a work called "The Jazz Musicians."

"Make me smile," he says.

The in-person exhibition runs through the end of May and can also be viewed online at PCACares.org for a year.

"It's a great opportunity for us to be able to share our work with each other and meet other artists as well," says Washington.

"Whatever inspires them, we're happy to see it," says Mitchell.

For more information:

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's "Celebrate Arts & Aging" Exhibition

Link to PCA's Virtual "Celebrate Arts & Aging" Exhibition