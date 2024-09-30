Beating the Odds: Woman nears 50-state goal after heart valve replacement

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Aortic stenosis is one of the most common and most serious heart valve problems.

But many people don't know they have it, and many chalk its symptoms up to "just getting old."

It almost derailed a Delaware County woman's dream of visiting all 50 states.

"I've covered all the states except for Alaska and Michigan," notes Ada Forchetti.

But last Christmas, Forchetti's family surprised her with plans for an Alaska trip to tick off one more destination.

Weeks later, though, Forchetti wasn't sure it would happen.

"I used to do a lot of walking, and I found it harder and harder to do," she recalls.

The diagnosis was aortic stenosis.

"Stenosis means tightness," says Dr. Suyog Mokashi, director of Aortic Surgery at Temple Health.

Dr. Mokashi says tightness can occur in several ways: radiation treatments, rheumatic fever as a child, or family history.

Ada notes, "I'm one of 9 children, and out of all 9, we have all had heart problems."

"But the most common reason for aortic stenosis is calcium buildup, which just occurs naturally in the body over time," says Marissa Pietrolungo, DNP, CCRN, a structural heart coordinator at Temple Health

Pietrolungo, a nurse practitioner, says the primary symptoms are shortness of breath and tiredness.

"Might have some swelling in the ankles. Occasionally, they'll have lightheadedness, dizziness, and chest pain as well," she notes.

Often, it comes on gradually and is dismissed as "just getting older."

"The heart is really able to compensate up until a point it starts really getting tired," Dr. Mokashi says.

Dr. Mokashi says careful questioning can tease out the subtle signs.

While medication may help milder cases, most patients will need one of 2 options:

Open surgery to repair or replace the defective valve or the minimally invasive TAVR - transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

He says patients need a heart team, a coordinated group of specialists to help make the best choice.

"How long will this procedure last? How long will it get them? And then, what about the next procedure?" Dr. Mokashi says.

Ada received a TAVR in February and went to Alaska with her grandson as scheduled.

"It was just just beautiful, absolutely beautiful," Ada says. We made a lot of great memories."

Ada's now ready for that Michigan trip to complete her 50-state journey.

All she needs are some travel companions.