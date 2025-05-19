Bake with Miii: Mixing classic techniques with Asian flavors

Whether she is crafting a custom cake or baking sweet or savory treats for a pop-up sale, Mi Phong is all about appearances-with lots of flowers and an attention to detail she describes as "over the top."

She makes Japanese-inspired donuts, French macaroons with Korean pastry filling, pandan cakes and a focaccia that is a twist on a Vietnamese street food topped with lap cheong, a dry cured meat used in Chinese cuisine.

Mi was born in Vietnam and came to the United States when she was 12. She graduated college with the intention of becoming a physician's assistant but says working in health care during COVID, gave her anxiety and depression.

So she started baking as a form of therapy. Her hobby evolved into a business that she calls Bake My Miii, with a few extra 'i's on her first name to ensure people pronounce it properly (Me rather than My).

When she popped up at Càph Roasters in Kensington, the line snaked out the door and down the sidewalk; her limoncello tiramisu was the biggest hit of the day.

