Young Philadelphia dad's bout with Barrett's esophagus highlights seriousness of reflux

A young dad from North Philadelphia knows how it can disrupt your life and health.

In fact, Alexis Rivera can't remember not having heartburn.

"It's just a burning sensation," Rivera explains.

"Even going to bed, I cannot lay flat. I have to lay more or less sitting up with a bunch of pillows behind me," he adds.

The endless reflux took its toll over the years.

"Waking up late for work, being groggy at work. Being tired when I came home, too tired for the family," he notes.

Years ago, Rivera was told it was an ulcer.

The over-the-counter drug recommended to him didn't help.

When he also developed swallowing trouble, tests by Dr. Neena Mohan, a Temple Health gastroenterologist, showed a more serious problem, Barrett's esophagus.

"When there is a change in the normal lining of the esophagus that's caused by chronic acid reflux," says Dr. Mohan.

"Barrett's is a precancerous lesion," she reminds.

Dr. Mohan says there are risk factors - such as chronic reflux symptoms for more than five years, a family history of Barrett's esophagus, being male, over 50 years old, Caucasian, or obese.

"Especially when we talk about central or abdominal obesity, where you carry more of the weight in the belly," she notes.

"Smoking is a risk factor as well," she adds.

The condition is diagnosed by endoscopy - a thin tube with a camera threaded down the esophagus.

There's no prep and patients are asleep.

Suspicious areas are sampled and tested, and after patients go onto a prescription-strength acid-reducer, they're periodically re-tested.

Abnormal spots can be frozen, burned or removed through the scope.

"We have excellent success of treating and getting rid of the Barrett's esophagus," says Dr. Mohan.

Three years later, Rivera only gets occasional heartburn, and can eat some foods again.

He has more energy for his family.

And an endoscopy in April was good.

"Dr. Mohan did say this is the best she's seen so far," Alexis says happily.

He is telling his story so younger men will take reflux seriously, and not ignore it, because it won't go away.