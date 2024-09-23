Blood cancer treatments advancing rapidly

Blood cancers account for about 10 percent of new cancer cases each year. But research and treatments are improving rapidly.

EASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- The recent news from Bruce Springsteen's wife of her six-year fight against multiple myeloma put the spotlight on blood cancers.

For a Lehigh Valley woman, it recalls her fight against another blood cancer.

"Nobody could ever find anything wrong with me," recalls Angela Anderson.

Anderson spent months going back and forth to doctors.

"I had some chest pressure, coughing, I had symptoms that a lot of doctors attributed to COVID," she says.

However, every test was negative.

"I went to an allergist. They thought maybe it was acid reflux," she says of the many dead-end theories on what was making her sick.

All the while, Anderson's fatigue and other symptoms got worse.

"I went to my primary care doctor, and said - 'I can't live like this anymore,'" Angela says.

She became more aggressive about getting answers.

Nearly a year later, a CT scan revealed a huge mass in her chest - Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Fox Chase Cancer Center hematologist Dr. Rashmi Khanal says blood cancers account for about 10 percent of new cancer cases each year.

Dr. Khanal says they generally fall into three categories, "Cancer from the blood cells, cancer of the bone marrow itself and the lymphatic organs."

Leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma are the best-known types.

Some leukemias common in children, others in older adults.

Hodgkin's lymphoma is more common in the 20s and 30s, while about half the non-Hodgkin's type occurs over 65.

"But myeloma is mostly a diagnosis of elderly or a little bit older age group," the doctor notes.

Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, got her multiple myeloma diagnosis at 65.

Symptoms also vary by cancer type, but can include anemia, bleeding gums, bruising easily, daily fevers or night sweats, recurring infections, or unusual fatigue.

"Seek out medical help if this fatigue is persistent," she emphasizes

Anderson was told chemo would be rough, but she'd be cured.

Getting it during the pandemic meant no visitors, even for her birthday.

But she's now cancer-free.

"I was 3 years in remission June 22nd," she says happily.

She's also loving being a grandmother.

"He's pretty much the joy in my life," Angela says with a smile.

Dr. Khanal says some blood cancers may be hereditary and some may be environmental.

However, the cause for most is unknown and is actively being researched.

While that search goes on, treatments are improving rapidly.

"So many advances in multiple myeloma in the last five to seven years, that patients do live long, many, many years from these kinds of therapies. It seems every month there's a new therapy that's approved for multiple myeloma now," Dr. Khanal says, adding, "80% of the lymphoma can be cured with the upfront chemoimmunotherapy."

Even stage 4 patients are now curable, she says.