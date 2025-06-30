Cambridge Pavers has tips on creating outdoor oasis

With Cambridge Pavers you can build the backyard of your dreams while still sticking to a budget.

The family-run Cambridge Pavers has been transforming outdoor spaces for 40 years. Founder and chairman Charles Gamarekian says business started booming during the pandemic with people wanting to maximize their outdoor spaces.

The company does projects both big and small, and Gamarekian says you can build the backyard of your dreams while still sticking to a budget by starting with a patio and then adding additional elements, such as fully assembled kitchen and bistro tables, in subsequent years.

He says water and fire features and combination fireplace/pizza ovens are hugely popular, and, with pavilions, you can create a year-round outdoor space.

And, he says, it's an investment that will add 15% to the value of your home.

The company's trademark Armortec technology ensures beauty that will last, and the company's website has a Design Gallery with hundreds of photographs that you can use for inspiration along with a list of authorized dealers to get started.

