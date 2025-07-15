Camelbeach is Pennsylvania's largest outdoor water park

THE POCONOS (WPVI) -- Take a road trip to the Poconos to enjoy Pennsylvania's largest outdoor waterpark. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark features more than 37 rides, slides and attractions. You can race your friends and family on Rival Racer or jump in a tube together for Sand Storm. Relax on the Lazy River or catch a wave in the wave pool.

Make a day of it with 10 different options for dining and drinks while you recharge for more waterpark fun. Private cabanas and VIP Seating is available. Camelbeach is located at the Camelback Resort in the Poconos.

Camelbeach | Facebook | Instagram

193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372

Paid Sponsor Partnership - Pocono Television Network