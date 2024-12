2 injured after crash causes car to flip on roof in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car flipped on its roof after a crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Ridge Ave. and Hunting Park Ave.

Two cars collided, causing one to flip on its roof.

Both drivers were injured.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

