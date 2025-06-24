Chester County perfects The Art of The Road Trip with hotel packages and more

The countryside of Chester County just outside Philadelphia has all the makings of the perfect road trip.

Get inspired for a getaway, and make plans with the help of a brand new Welcome Center for Chester County's Brandywine Valley.

Now located in the Historic Chester County Courthouse, high-tech installations like a panoramic video room and an electronic station to send your itinerary directly to your phone add excitement around the destinations they have all the information for.

With hotels of every style, book a Longwood Gardens Package and the Welcome Center will add a goodie bag and an ice cream treat, on them.

In Kennett Square, Artelo embodies 'The Art of the Stay' with a hand-painted mural in every room.

In West Chester, The Bookhouse at Faunbrook has a mini-library in practically every room. Hotel Indigo West Chester is not even a year old, and is right in the center of town - complete with a speakeasy-inspired bar in the basement.

For a great activity while on your road trip, try one of the ten farmer and artisan markets in the county - download the Chester County Farmers Market Trail Map to stay on track.

Chester County Tourism - Welcome Center | Facebook | Instagram

Historic Chester County Courthouse

21 W. Market Street, Suite 111

West Chester, PA 19382

484-770-8550

Artelo | Facebook | Instagram

201 Birch Street

Kennett Square, PA 19348

484-730-1268

The Bookhouse at Faunbrook | Facebook | Instagram

699 W. Rosedale Avenue

West Chester, PA 19382

610-257-7008

Hotel Indigo West Chester | Facebook | Instagram

39 E. Gay Street

West Chester, PA 19380

484-630-2880

Chester County Farmers Market Trail Map