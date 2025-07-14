Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Franklin Square for 8th year with all new lanterns

FRANKLIN SQUARE (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square with the cultural tradition of giant handmade lanterns that transform the park into a glowing wonderland.
From a 200-foot dragon, to an erupting underwater volcano, the experience offers fun for visitors of all ages.
There are lots of interactive lanterns, plus cultural performances, food, a cocktail garden, and more.
The festival runs through August 31st, and this year a festival pass is available for those who want to come back again and again.
Franklin Square
6th & Race Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106
open nightly, 6-11:00pm