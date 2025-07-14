Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Franklin Square for 8th year with all new lanterns

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square with the cultural tradition of giant handmade lanterns

FRANKLIN SQUARE (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square with the cultural tradition of giant handmade lanterns that transform the park into a glowing wonderland.

From a 200-foot dragon, to an erupting underwater volcano, the experience offers fun for visitors of all ages.

There are lots of interactive lanterns, plus cultural performances, food, a cocktail garden, and more.

The festival runs through August 31st, and this year a festival pass is available for those who want to come back again and again.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival | Facebook | Instagram

Franklin Square

6th & Race Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19106

open nightly, 6-11:00pm