Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Franklin Square for 8th year with all new lanterns

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Monday, July 14, 2025 7:39PM
Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Franklin Square
The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square with the cultural tradition of giant handmade lanterns

FRANKLIN SQUARE (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square with the cultural tradition of giant handmade lanterns that transform the park into a glowing wonderland.

From a 200-foot dragon, to an erupting underwater volcano, the experience offers fun for visitors of all ages.

There are lots of interactive lanterns, plus cultural performances, food, a cocktail garden, and more.

The festival runs through August 31st, and this year a festival pass is available for those who want to come back again and again.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival | Facebook | Instagram

Franklin Square
6th & Race Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106
open nightly, 6-11:00pm

