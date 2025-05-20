Local Spotlight | Common Myths and Misconceptions About Stroke

6abcSTUDIOS (WPVI) -- Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding strokes, which can lead to a delay in proper treatment, hinder prevention efforts, and increase the risk of severe complications. As the public's understanding of strokes is crucial to improving outcomes, it's important to address these common myths.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Preethi Ramchand, a neurointerventionalist at Main Line Health - Jefferson Neurosurgery who specializes in stroke and neurointervention. We will explore the most frequent misconceptions about strokes, along with how to in recognize and respond to a stroke promptly, as well as the latest treatments available to stroke patients at Main Line Health.

Visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly to learn more.