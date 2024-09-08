Suspect wanted after man gunned down outside mini-market in Philadelphia last year

Suspect wanted after man gunned down outside mini-market in Philadelphia last year

Suspect wanted after man gunned down outside mini-market in Philadelphia last year

Suspect wanted after man gunned down outside mini-market in Philadelphia last year

Suspect wanted after man gunned down outside mini-market in Philadelphia last year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother is asking the public for help in locating a suspect who was accused of gunning down her son in Philadelphia last year.

Neal Isaiah Moore went by the name Isaiah or his nickname.

"Zeke, in the neighborhood he was Zeke," said his mother, Rose Moore.

The 36-year-old was well known in the area of the 1500 block of 67th Avenue in the city's West Oak Lane section.

"He's been in that neighborhood all his life. We've tried to get him out of it many times," said Moore.

On May 24, 2023, at about 2:45 p.m., Isaiah was coming out of a mini-market when shots were fired.

"He came out of the store and just bullets flying -- everybody's running, screaming, hollering. I hear bullets flying," Moore recalled.

Isaiah was hit multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, authorities say 27-year-old Daniel Brown is wanted for his murder.

"See something, say something. So much happens in that neighborhood. Isaiah didn't deserve to go out like that," his mother said.

Moore also told Action News that eventually, the store wants to paint a tribute on the building in honor of her son.

"They want to put a mural on that wall. They love him there," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.