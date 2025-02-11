Delaware County school employees arrested after allegedly attacking parent

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two employees at a Delaware County charter school are facing charges after allegedly attacking a student's mom on Tuesday morning.

Roneshe Evans, 33, and Tonya Warren, 32, who work at Chester Community Charter School, are facing charges, including assault for an altercation that happened at Chester Transportation Center around 7:45 a.m.

The victim says she's had issues with the school all year but didn't expect it to turn physical.

"My lens is missing, it's bent," said Tiffany Spisak, who has broken glasses and a scratch on her face. She says her knees are bloodied and head is throbbing after she says Evans and Warren attacked her.

"I was waiting at the bus stop that I wait at every morning to go to work and two of the aids from my daughter's old building approached me," she said.

Spisak says the employees approached her at the bus stop and started recording the argument that turned physical.

"Got me to the ground and then they both came over and were hitting me and kicking me while I was on the ground," she said.

Spisak says she's previously complained to the principal of the school about the worker's behavior and even had her daughter transferred to another building. She claims the workers have behaved inappropriately in front of her daughter.

"This has been ongoing. I've been trying to get it handled," she said.

According to a criminal complaint, a school administrator showed up at the bus stop and took both employees away to work while Spisak was on the phone with 911.

Police arrested Evans and Warren at the school.

The school put out a statement saying the employees have been suspended and contradicted police and the victim, alleging the incident is not connected to the school and there are no injuries.

A school spokesperson sent the following statement:

"CCCS is aware of an allegation of an off-campus incident that may have involved two school employees outside of their working hours and their professional capacities. Despite the alleged incident having no connection to CCCS, and because the safety and wellbeing of our students is our absolute top priority, CCCS takes this allegation against its staff seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter. CCCS will also cooperate with any law enforcement inquiries, though there has been no such inquiry made to the school at this point since the school was not involved and the incident did not occur at the school. The staff members alleged to be involved in the incident are suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. According to the allegation, no injuries were sustained in this incident."

Spisak says she no longer feels safe with her daughter at school.

"I never thought it would come to me getting assaulted and then telling me to be a parent. I am being a parent. I'm advocating for my daughter, she's not being treated well," she said.

Both suspects are facing charges, including assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing is set for February 25.