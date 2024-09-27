Dam at risk of breaching; evacuations underway in historic 'Dirty Dancing' filming location

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. -- Waters in the famous lake where scenes from the movie "Dirty Dancing" were filmed are overflowing the dam that holds them back in western North Carolina.

Emergency officials in Rutherford County have started evacuating people downstream from Lake Lure and are sounding emergency sirens.

Water has been periodically released from the dam this week, but there has been too much rain to keep up, officials said.

Authorities did not indicate if the dam itself was in danger.

Lake Lure was transformed into upstate New York's Catskill Mountains for several of the scenes in the 1987 film, including the dance scene where actor Patrick Swayze lifts Jennifer Grey out of the water.

At least 54 people were trapped on the roof of a hospital in Tennessee on Friday after floodwaters due to Hurricane Helene quickly surrounded the medical center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.